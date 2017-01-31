-
5-Month-Old Pennsylvania Girl Starves to Death Days After Both Parents Overdosed on Drugs: Coroner
-
Washington Woman Stabbed Date, Intended to Eat His Heart in Quest to Become Serial Killer: Court Documents
-
Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene of Sunset Boulevard Stabbing Rampage in Hollywood
-
Wednesday Forecast: Clouds, Cooler Weather to Move Into SoCal
-
‘Get Off Your Phone:’ Texas Day Care’s Message to Parents Goes Viral
-
-
‘Mom Cut the Baby’s Neck,’ Toddler Tells Police After Infant Stabbed to Death; Arizona Mother Arrested
-
New Technology Lets Scientists Finally Read Ancient Charred Roman Scrolls
-
Double Shooting Leaves 2 Dead in South L.A.; Gunman Sought