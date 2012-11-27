What does CW stand for? How can I prevent the CW from canceling my favorite show? How do I contact the CW?

CBS and Warner Bros. partnered to create a new network called The CW which they launched in September of 2006.  The “C” stands for CBS and the “W” stands for Warner Bros.  The CW provides programming across the country for the time periods of Monday-Friday at 3:00-4:00pm, Monday-Friday at 8:00p-10:00pm and Saturdays at 7:00a-12:00n.

Comments and questions regarding CW Network Programming (90210, Arrow, Beauty And The Beast, Hart of Dixie, Emily Owens, M.D., Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, Nikita, America’s Next Top Model, The Carrie Diaries, Oh Sit!) should be sent directly to The CW.  The television stations that broadcast CW Network programming do not have control over the programs or  time periods and whether a program gets renewed or canceled.
Address: The CW Television Network, 3300 W. Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: 818-977-2500; voice mail comments 818-977-6878

Email: feedback@cwtv.com

Website: www.cwtv.com

There are may reasons a program may be canceled.  Usually the number one reason is the show had low ratings across the country.  Other factors may be that the cast or producers no longer want to continue making the program and want to move on to new projects.  It may also be too expensive to make a show, especially ones with special effects and high salaries for actors.  If advertisers aren’t willing to buy ad time, there may not be enough money to pay for the initial cost of making the program.

