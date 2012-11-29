Man Sought in Rape, Murder of Model Arrested in Mexico

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KTLA) — A man suspected of killing an aspiring model in 1992 has been arrested in Mexico.

Leonardo Pimental Sanchez, 52, eluded authorities for 20 years, using more than 19 birth dates and 27 aliases.

Sanchez was arrested by Mexican authorities after causing a disturbance at a business in Tijuana.

They were able to identify him as the prime suspect in the rape and murder of 19-year old Cari Ann Parnes two decades earlier, according to the OC Register.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to extradite him to the U.S.

Sanchez, a career criminal, was deported at least six times in the 1970s and 80s, but he made his way back into the U.S. again in early March 1992, the Register reports.

That’s when investigators believe he crossed paths with Parnes, an aspiring model who police say had turned to drugs and prostitution.

Investigators say Parnes went to a Garden Grove motel to buy drugs on March 14, 1992, where she was picked up by Sanchez.

Sanchez is accused of beating Parnes, raping her, and leaving her body in an orange grove east of Trabuco Road.