Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.
Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.
“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”
The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan. Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.
Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.
The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.
19 comments
Sheri Kibbe
Welcome home Jordan!! Saying thank you just doesn't seem appropriate when you have had to sacrifice like you have, but you are appreciated for everything you have had to endure. God bless you and Merry Christmas!!!!
shaun scurlock
Welcome back Jordan! Thank you for your service and sacrifice to our great country. Wish I could have been there to see you get home safe! If I ever see you down at boondocks your night is on me buddy. Merry Christmas bud
Amy
Welcome Home Jordan!!! Thank you for your service & sacrifice!!! Praying for a speedy recovery, God Bless & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!
Rachel Lomeli
So grateful you made it home Jordan. My nephew was just seriously injured by the same device that injured you. Doctors are working on saving his eyes/sight, fingers and face in a military hospital back east right now. I know the landscape of your lives has changed a lot and I wish that weren't the case. But I see changed young men who are full of strength and courage ready to move on and continue building amazing lives. I wish you all the best always. Love, just one of your Corona neighbors.
2LT Dana Alexander
Welcome home Jordan! I am so proud of your progress and we miss you and your family so much! Our floor is not the same without our favorite patient. Please keep in touch! Best, 2LT Alexander, AN.
