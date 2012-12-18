Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.
Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.
“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”
The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan. Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.
Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.
The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.
56 comments
Tanya Stammer
MAGIC
David Riley
Magic
Lizette chavez
Parade
Irma Reinboth
PARADE
Omar Bashir
Action
Deborah Smith
ACTION
Javier Zaizar
Captain
Stephen Buchsbaum
Captain
Wendy
Captain
Cindy Alonzo
CAPTAIN
Debbie Gilia
Captain
Rudy
CAPTAIN
Alex Davila
Captain
Helene Salazar
CAPTAIN
Antonio Rodriguez
CAPTAIN
Teresa Boone
This for the Disneyland contest
Justin Sanchez
Captain
Irma Reinboth
CAPTAIN
Raghav Pancholy
ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen Buchsbaum
Entertainment
Irma Reinboth
ENTERTAINMENT
Marilyn Escamilla
ENTERTAINMENT
Joy Johnson
Entertainment
Victor
ENTERTAINMENT
Alejandro Jimenez
Entertainment
Karen Patnode
Entertainment