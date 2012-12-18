Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

Posted 2:13 PM, December 18, 2012, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.

Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.

“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”

The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan.  Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.

Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.

The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

56 comments