Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.
Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.
“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”
The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan. Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.
Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.
The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.
88 comments
Marie Lyons
TROLLEY
barbara kehoe
castle
Todd
Castle
Malenda pillow
Castle
David Fluker
Castle
Andrea Greenawalt
Castle
Andrea Segall
Guardians
Desirie
Guardians
barbara kehoe
Guardians
Marquise Lear
Guardians
MLL
Guardians
Sofia
Grizzly
Fernando vera
Grizzly
Greg Simmons
GRIZZLY
Mary Spratt
Grizzly
Amanda Allen
Pirate
Stephen Buchsbaum
PIRATES
Sondra
Pirates
Erik solter
Pirate
Debra Lash
Pirate
Anthony Pena
Pirates
Daisy
PIRATES
Jenny hernandez
Pirates
Edward Abbott
Pirates
Candy Esquivel
Pirates
Michelle Y.
PIRATES
Kimberly Anderson
PIRETS
joel Bronson
pirates