Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.
Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.
“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”
The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan. Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.
Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.
The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.
114 comments
Ramiro Muñoz Jr.
THRILLS
Juice
THRILLS
Juice
THRILLS
Andy Ngo
I want 4 tickets to Disney land
Kimberly Anderson
THRILLS
Omnia Tensaew
THRILLS
Mike Sukey
Thrills
Mary Smith
Thrills
Amanda Allen
Mikey
Karla Diaz
FANTASY
DIANA ZAVALA
FANTASY
Ruth Rangel
Fantasy
Rachel Sanders
Fantasy
Sergio Rosario
Fantasy
Jeanine
Fantacy
Brandi Russell
FANTASY
Donna shinas
Churros
Andrew West
CHURROS
Andrew West
CHURRO
veronica torres
CHURRO
Donna shinas
Churros
Maggie craig
Churro
Alice Barron
Churro