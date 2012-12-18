Hero’s Welcome For Local War Veteran

A U.S. Army Veteran who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan returned home to Southern California Tuesday morning to a hero’s welcome.
Thousands of people came out in the rain and lined the streets in Corona to show their support and welcome home Sgt. Jordan Sisco.
“I’m no hero,” said Sisco. “I’m very appreciative, but the real heroes are the ones who didn’t get to experience anything like this.”
The 22-year-old U.S. Army Veteran lost both of his legs in July after an I-E-D exploded during a patrol in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan. Since the accident, Sisco has been recovering in a Texas military hospital.
Sisco came back to Southern California to spend Christmas with his mother and family in Corona.
The Santiago High School graduate said he now wants to be a teacher.
