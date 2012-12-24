Man Rescued from Rain-Swollen L.A. River

GLENDALE, Calif. (KTLA) — A man who was trapped on an island in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River was rescued Monday morning.

The man was stuck in the middle of the river near the Victory bridge just off Garden Street in Glendale.

Authorities said the water rose up very quickly in the river after it started to rain hard early Monday.

Swift water rescue teams set up at the Victory bridge, as well as farther downstream at the Colorado bridge and at a third location in Los Feliz.

Rescuers in a boat were able to pluck the stranded man out of the water. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.