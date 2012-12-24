Man Rescued from Rain-Swollen L.A. River

Posted 8:16 AM, December 24, 2012, by and , Updated at 09:10AM, December 24, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

river-rescue-carouselGLENDALE, Calif. (KTLA) — A man who was trapped on an island in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River was rescued Monday morning.

The man was stuck in the middle of the river near the Victory bridge just off Garden Street in Glendale.

Authorities said the water rose up very quickly in the river after it started to rain hard early Monday.

Swift water rescue teams set up at the Victory bridge, as well as farther downstream at the Colorado bridge and at a third location in Los Feliz.

Rescuers in a boat were able to pluck the stranded man out of the water. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.

3 comments

  • Patricia Bishop

    i have to send out hugh thank you's to the ones that are constantly responding to rescues, emergencies, etc. to me these are everyday heros that should be regconized always, thank you for being there for those of us that you saved and helped, you are my heros, God Bless you & your families

    Reply