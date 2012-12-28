`Hero at Home` Reaches out to Holocaust Survivors Living a World Away

Imagine traveling back in time to help holocaust victims.

Tonight’s ‘Hero at Home’ doesn’t have to imagine… that’s because she learned they still exist and has dedicated her life to helping them.

KTLA’s Chris Schauble introduces us to Zane Buzby.

For decades Eastern European holocaust survivor went without help and lived in squalor… until Zane Buzby came along during her quest to visit her grandparents’ village in Belarus back in 2001.

From that visit the Los Angeles based ”Survivor Mitzvah Project” was born.

Now Buzby and her small staff visit or send aid to holocaust survivors as often as possible.

The response and gratitude has been overwhelming.

Buzby says unlike other organizations… the “Survivor Mitzvah Project” helps holocaust survivors who have somehow fallen through the cracks.

Either they don’t have proper documentation, or they have been too isolated from the rest of the world.

Her dedication to help those who have been forgotten by most of the world zane buzby this week’s hero at home.

Watch Chris Schauble’s report for more.

And if you’d like to learn more about “The Survivor Mitzvah Project” just go to their website at http://www.survivormitzvah.org.