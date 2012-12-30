Katt Williams Has Harsh Words for Tarantino Over N-Word

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — It turns out Spike Lee isn’t the only one angry with director Quentin Tarantino over his use of the “N-word” in “Django Unchained.”

Troubled comedian Katt Williams has now allegedly threatened to “punch” Tarantino in the face if he gets the chance.

Williams told TMZ, “Quentin Tarantino thinks he can say the N-word. But I checked and nobody knows where he got his pass from.”

The comic found time to speak to the gossip website after he was arrested Friday on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a stolen firearm.

Williams, 41, was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Friday after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services did a welfare check at his home, L.A. police Officer Norma Eisenman told the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities found more than one firearm, she said, one of which had been reported stolen.

The comedian, whose real name is Micah Sierra Williams, was released on bail a short time later, Eisenman said.

The DCFS did not specify how many children lived at the home or whether they were removed.

Williams has been arrested multiple times in recent months.

In November, he was accused of hitting a man on the head with a bottle during a fight in Oakland.

In December, he was arrested near Sacramento on a felony warrant that alleged that he led police on a chase while riding a three-wheeled motorcycle and came close to hitting pedestrians.

He has also run into trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.