Increased Security as LAUSD Heads Back to Class

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Los Angeles Unified School District students returning to class on Monday will see an increased police presence on their campuses.

It’s all in response to the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

LAUSD officials say they want to send a clear message to parents, students and teachers that safety is very much a priority.

They also hope that the increased police visibility will act as a deterrent to school violence.

District officials spent the three-week winter break reevaluating the safety plans at all 700 LAUSD campuses.

And on Monday, with the help and support of the Los Angeles Police Department, there will be some big changes to security at schools.

In addition to the 200-plus LAUSD police officers patrolling schools, one LAPD officer will also visit preschools, elementary schools and middle schools at least once every day.

LAUSD Superintendent John Deasy says that he welcomes the partnership with the LAPD.

“Chief Beck stood up and said that they would be side by side with us and they have,” Deasy said. “Not only do we welcome it, but we’re deeply appreciative.”

Deasy said that the district will continue to reevaluate the safety plans at all district schools throughout the year.