Increased Security as LAUSD Heads Back to Class

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Los Angeles Unified School District students returning to class on Monday will see an increased police presence on their campuses.
It’s all in response to the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
LAUSD officials say they want to send a clear message to parents, students and teachers that safety is very much a priority.
They also hope that the increased police visibility will act as a deterrent to school violence.
District officials spent the three-week winter break reevaluating the safety plans at all 700 LAUSD campuses.
And on Monday, with the help and support of the Los Angeles Police Department, there will be some big changes to security at schools.
In addition to the 200-plus LAUSD police officers patrolling schools, one LAPD officer will also visit preschools, elementary schools and middle schools at least once every day.
LAUSD Superintendent John Deasy says that he welcomes the partnership with the LAPD.
“Chief Beck stood up and said that they would be side by side with us and they have,” Deasy said. “Not only do we welcome it, but we’re deeply appreciative.”
Deasy said that the district will continue to reevaluate the safety plans at all district schools throughout the year.
3 comments
Lorna Hawkins
Hi Lynette,
I am very happy to see this happening after so many years of gun violence and children's blood spilled all over the street of Los Angeles. I have lived in LA County all my life, raised a family here, seen many murders, consoled many mothers children and families, far to many to even discuss. My heart is heavy with grief I suppress daily. Like the 80's & 90"s I pray this continues and "not" run out of steam as things "SEEM" to be getting better. If authorities and public officials would have done this back then, when asked by many mothers of murdered children, wow, what a nicer place Los Angeles would be to live and raise your children. But instead, they loss interest after a few months or years and we went back to the evil days that we thought were over or getting better. Think of how many children and young people we could have saved if we just do the right thing the first time. Maybe "now", just Maybe that is possible. I PRAY. There is Pain deeply embedded in your heart and mind, tt never goes away for a mother of a murdered child or children. Peace
JipJoe
how is this going to help? at last once a day? so out of the 6 hours of class room time, a cop will visit a school perhaps what? 10 MINUTES! Really. Elementary schools in Lancaster/ Palmdale have NO POLICE PRESENCE! In fact the school district NEVER sent a SINGLE piece of security or prevention information to schools since the shooting back east. All the school district cares about is the raised taxes to support their pensions. NOTHING to do with school security. Poor kids are still sitting ducks, but look at the selfish school officials and unions members, they have their tax hike-that is ALL they care about.
Lorna Hawkins
Hi JipJoe,
It will help as stated before, if it continues, but it won't . I do wish they would include all of LA County not just limit the security to LA City only. Lancaster and Palmdale has seen an enormous increase in violence this I am aware of. And the fact that school district did not even care to include all of LA County school districts say it all. Putting a band aid on the violence crimes will not do, they started putting band-aides on this situation of youth violence in the 90's and stopped. because of the band-aide effect, now we are in 2013. Poor kids is right, they have been sitting ducks for over 25 years and it continues to grow. Caring about this problem Jip, is a passing feeling that most people feel for a moment in time then move on, mostly only the people that have experienced or seen youth violence continues to feel it and care about it for the rest of their lives. Peace