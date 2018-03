NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KTLA) — It was 19 years ago on January 17 that Southern Californians got a jolt like they’ve never felt before.

The magnitude-6.7 Northridge Earthquake struck at 4:31 a.m.

It collapsed freeway interchanges in the Newhall Pass, flattened buildings and killed 60 people.

On Thursday, L.A. Councilman Tom LaBonge will use the anniversary to make a pitch for preparedness.

He’ll speak at a local fire station and urge everyone to stock up with supplies and be ready.