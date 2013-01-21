Father Fights Bullying to Honor Son

Kirk Smalley has told the story of his 11-year-old son’s suicide nearly a thousand times, to anyone who will listen.
The self-described construction worker and “brokenhearted daddy” — who doesn’t charge a penny to speak — has taken his message to 23 states and hundreds of schools, reaching nearly 700 thousand students.
Their family story was first told in the documentary “Bully.”
They say Ty killed himself after two years of relentless bullying.
“My baby shot himself on our bedroom floor,” says Smalley.
His story is raw and real. Our KTLA cameras were able to capture it recently at an intimate gathering in Sherman Oaks.
Part of Smalley’s mission is to get kids to begin listening.
That’s why he includes them in his talks. Whether it’s a small setting like or large, it’s a promise he can’t break.
So instead of shutting down, Smalley is standing up.
His non-profit stands for the silent and offers a place for people to share stories and get educated.
And even though he passes out bracelets and cards that say “I am somebody,” he tells me he sometimes feels hopeless.
“I can’t do it alone,” Smalley says. “I need help. I need everyone to get involved.”
–Lu Parker, KTLA News
For more information on bullying and how you can help: www.standforthesilent.org or www.childrenmendinghearts.org.
4 comments
Madrox
The bully problem sucks, is wrong, is evil, and pointless but realistically speaking I don't see a cure to this.
Certain problems America has are permanent due to our freedoms and won't go away without extreme changes in the way we run things. Long story short; get ready for more of the same..
TIMETOCHANGE
Bullying will stop only when ALL parents teach their children to respect others and to become honest, decent citizens.
ketimano
just as Debra responded I am taken by surprise that a mother can earn $6092 in 4 weeks on the computer. did you look at this web link http://xurl.es/uqnzx
Deborah
Wanna find a hook up partner?
Check here
http://tinyurl.com/hj92j7u