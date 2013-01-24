Rich DeMuro was live from The NAMM Show giving us a sneak peek at some of the latest and greatest music products including IK Multimedia’s iGrand Piano, which is the first concert-quality piano app and Dubreq’s Stylophone S2.
Music Product Trade Show- iGrand Piano and Dubreq’s Stylophone S2
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
