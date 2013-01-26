Friends, Family Rally for Inglewood Man Slain by Deputies

COMPTON, Calif (KTLA) — Friends and family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies two months ago gathered Saturday afternoon at the site of the shooting.

Jose de la Trinidad of Inglewood was shot and killed on November 10 at the corner of east 122nd Street and Wilmington Avenue in Compton.

After meeting at the site, the group marched more than two miles to the Compton sheriff’s station.

“We just want to be heard, we want justice,” said Rita Alanis, the sister-in-law of De la Trinidad.

The 36-year-old father of two was shot to death shortly after he left his niece’s quinceanera with his older brother, Francisco.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Francisco for speeding but instead he led the officers on a brief chase.

When Francisco finally stopped, Jose exited the vehicle and was shot.

Sheriff’s officials maintain Trinidad was reaching for his waistband and that deputies, fearing he had a weapon, shot him.

He was unarmed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

