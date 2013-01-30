Cops: Redondo ‘Charmer’ Stole Women’s Hearts, Money

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — Funny, outgoing, a real charmer.
Looking at his picture, James Rice would appear to be a nice guy.
But police say he’s a con artist, who has stolen hearts and money from women he met on various dating websites.
Rice has several aliases including the name Jimmie Turner. That’s what one alleged victim calls him.
Too embarrassed to be shown on camera, she says he ripped her off with his lies.
“He said he was Ted Turner’s nephew,” the woman told KTLA.
After they dated for a couple months, she says “Jimmy” professed his love and wanted to get closer.
“You are beautiful, you’re smart, I want to go in business together. My inheritance hasn’t arrived yet — I need a loan, ” she said.
And so she gave him one, handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars and hoping somehow he’d repay the loan.
Rice was arrested and convicted in a separate fraud case last year. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail.
Manhattan Beach police say detectives are now working on this woman’s case, and she believes there are more victims out there.
She also says she’s learned a lesson in love and online dating, and she offers this advice that she wishes she would have taken.
“Just be smart. When they ask for money, just say no and that’s it!”
12 comments
Monoxide
He's schoolin the party chicks!
ketimano
If you think Bonnie`s story is nice, , last pay cheque my mum's girl friend recieved a check for $7817 sitting there 40 hours a month at home and their co-worker's mother`s neighbour was doing this for five months and got a cheque for over $7817 parttime at there pc. use the steps at this address.. . http://xurl.es/lk1v1
YouArgue.com
a fool and her money are soon parted!
faztyu
as Bradley answered I am shocked that any body can earn $8924 in 4 weeks on the internet. have you seen this website http://xurl.es/1kdpx
ScottyBoy
If this guy can convince a woman who he just met on a dating website to hand over hundreds of thousands of dollars, he should be allowed to go free, and the woman should be publicly flogged for being such an imbecile. How could somebody so stupid have money to begin with?
joe
Bingo! We have a winner!
Paul
He is a sociopath. I know a guy like that. He is a car salesman. He makes people believe that they are his friend and they scams you.
wormlake
Samuel. I can see what your saying… Peter`s posting is flabbergasting… on friday I bought a great Volkswagen Golf GTI from earning $6538 this – 4 weeks past and-in excess of, ten grand this past month. this is really the most-comfortable job I've had. I began this 9-months ago and almost immediately brought home minimum $86… per/hr. I follow instructions here,, http://xurl.es/luvy3
Queenlsy
Loan offer Do you need an urgent loan? contact me now. Business loan and personal loans are available to be lease out to interested people. don't miss this golden opportunity to get that loan you seek. my interest rate is affordable so repayment will not be your problem. Apply now. email:queenwilliam21@gmail.com
Derek Barlow
LOANS TO BE COMFORTABLE !! Contact: derekbarlowloans@yahoo.com
Derek Barlow
LOANS FOR THOSE THAT WILL NOT RUN AWAY WITH MY MONEY!! !! Contact: derekbarlowloans@yahoo.com
Allen
WE OFFER HOME LOANS AND AUTO LOANS @ 4.5% INTEREST RATE FOR BUSINESS AND PRIVATE
PURPOSES. APPLY NOW, by
EMAIL US VIA; (alenbdy@gmail.com)