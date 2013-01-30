Cops: Redondo ‘Charmer’ Stole Women’s Hearts, Money

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — Funny, outgoing, a real charmer.

Looking at his picture, James Rice would appear to be a nice guy.

But police say he’s a con artist, who has stolen hearts and money from women he met on various dating websites.

Rice has several aliases including the name Jimmie Turner. That’s what one alleged victim calls him.

Too embarrassed to be shown on camera, she says he ripped her off with his lies.

“He said he was Ted Turner’s nephew,” the woman told KTLA.

After they dated for a couple months, she says “Jimmy” professed his love and wanted to get closer.

“You are beautiful, you’re smart, I want to go in business together. My inheritance hasn’t arrived yet — I need a loan, ” she said.

And so she gave him one, handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars and hoping somehow he’d repay the loan.

Rice was arrested and convicted in a separate fraud case last year. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Manhattan Beach police say detectives are now working on this woman’s case, and she believes there are more victims out there.

She also says she’s learned a lesson in love and online dating, and she offers this advice that she wishes she would have taken.

“Just be smart. When they ask for money, just say no and that’s it!”