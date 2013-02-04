The coroner has identified four of the victim’s of Sunday’s deadly bus crash near Yucaipa. There have been conflicting reports on the number of those killed. Doug Kolk has the latest details.
New Details Released in Deadly Tour Bus Crash — Doug Kolk Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Southbound 5 Freeway Reopens Through Downey After Fatal Motorcycle Crash
-
2 Sisters Waiting for School Bus Hit by Vehicle Near Redlands Middle School: Report
-
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Self-Driving Uber Vehicle in Arizona
-
Bus Driver in Chattanooga Crash That Killed 6 Students Found Guilty of Negligent Homicide, Other Charges
-
Young Carjacking Suspect Charged With Murder, DUI in Deadly Palmdale Pursuit; Several Victims Remain Hospitalized: LASD
-
-
After Watching Reports of ‘Horrific’ Crash on 10 Freeway in Rialto, Woman Learned Her Stepfather Was a Victim
-
3 Victims of Grand Canyon Helicopter Crash Named
-
South Korea Recalls Disastrous 1968 Assassination Plot Against North Korean Leader as Nation Builds a New ‘Decapitation Unit’
-
Suspect Killed, Female Deputy Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Lancaster
-
2 Killed, 2 Injured in High-Speed Crash at South Los Angeles Intersection
-
-
5 Dead After Helicopter Crash Lands in New York City’s East River
-
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash in San Clemente
-
More Victims ID’d in Mexico Tour Bus Crash; Driver Could Face Charges