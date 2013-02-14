Christopher Dorner’s Family Releases Statement

The mother of accused killer Christopher Dorner, Nancy Dorner, released a statement on Wednesday expressing dismay over the acts her son is accused of committing.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to anyone that suffered losses or injuries resulting from Christopher’s actions,” she said.

“We do not condone Christopher’s actions. The family has no further comment and asks that our privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Police have yet to identify the charred human remains found in the Angelus Oaks cabin that burned to the ground after a gun battle with a suspect, believed to be Christopher Dorner.

Authorities found Dorner’s driver’s license alongside human remains inside the cabin.

And on Wednesday, the San Bernardino County sheriff commented that the events of Tuesday brought the manhunt for Dorner to a close.

Meantime, questions remain about the cabin went up in flames. Deputies were recorded on police radio calling on a plan to bring burners into the home.

Sheriff John McMahon on Wednesday denied that authorities intentionally burned down the cabin.

There are also questions about how Dorner managed to hide in a cabin — possibly for days — that was so close to the manhunt command post and an adjacent press area.

Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday defended the search, saying deputies checked the general area extensively and didn’t see signs of forced entry at that particular cabin.

Officials said the cabin was last rented Feb. 6, a day before Dorner’s truck was found burning nearby.