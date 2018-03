Allie Mac Kay was live with Funny Car Driver Robert Hight who will be racing at this weekend’s NHRA Winternationals.

NHRA Winternationals

February 14- 17

Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Tickets: NHRATix.com or 800-884-6472

Tour John Force Racing Museum – Race Shop – Store Prior to the NHRA Pomona Winternationals

Thursday Feb. 14 & Friday, Feb. 15, 10am – 1pm

John Force Racing

22722 Old Canal Rd

Yorba Linda, CA 92887

(714) 921-1651