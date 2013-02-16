New Details Emerge About Christopher Dorner’s Cache of Weapons

SAN BERNARDINO (KTLA) – San Bernardino County sheriffs have released new detailed information about the huge cache of weapons that rogue ex-cop Christopher Dorner had at his disposal prior to his death.
Led by San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon, authorities showcased assault weapons, a sniper rifle, large caliber ammunition, smoke bombs, silencers, and even one rifle bearing the word ‘Vengeance,’ all allegedly belonging to Dorner.
The Riverside County Coroner says Dorner died of a single gunshot to the head, and that evidence suggests the gunshot was self-inflicted.
A single gunshot was heard from inside the vacant cabin in Seven Oaks near Big Bear where Dorner hid, following an intense gun battle with San Bernardino County sheriffs on Tuesday (Feb. 12).
That gun battle ultimately took the life of San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective Jeremiah MacKay, and injured deputy Alex Collins. Collins is expected to recover.
Police had used powerful tear gas to extract Dorner, and had bulldozed the walls of the cabin in an attempt to put an end to his reign of terror.
The standoff ended with the cabin burning to the ground in a huge fireball.
Though questions arose as to whether sheriff’s deputies started the fire on purpose while Dorner hid inside, San Bernardino County Sheriff insisted otherwise.
“It was not on purpose,” McMahon said. “We did not intentionally burn down that cabin to get Mr. Dorner out.”
More questions arose as to how Dorner had earlier hidden in a different cabin in Big Bear, just a stone’s throw from the command center where police were posted.
But law enforcement spokesmen say they had previously approached the cabin, had knocked, and receiving no answer and seeing no forced entry, they thought the scene was clear. Authorities say they followed police protocol.
72 comments
Anonymous
I was once a KTLA viewer. After your coverage of the Dorner story, I no longer am.
Anonymous
John McMahon, SBSD & LAPD are not heroes in my eyes. I have read every article, documents, reports etc etc…..which leads me to believe that they have something to hide. They had NO intentions of taking CJD alive. LAPD was shooting to kill. They shot at innocent people that landed a 71 yr old woman in ICU. They made sure he was not coming out of that cabin alive. Explain to me the Media blackout- "Going with the Burners"- "Burn that Mf'er, Burn that Mf ing house down!" That's not very professional in my eyes. The wallet (ID) that was miraculously found by CJD charred body fully intact. You're lame excuses make no sense and leads me to believe it's all hogwash. The media are cowards & biased. Only REAL reporters & journalists would want to get the facts and investigate what really took place. If I was this mans family, I would have an unbiased 2nd autopsy done & a full fledged investigation.
The Main Man
Some of you Dorner lovers are real fools. The cops just had two officers shot down, who says that they have to try to take him alive. Did your boy Obama try to take Bin Laden alive, no they shot Bin Laden down. Well, Dorner was designated as a domestic terrorist, so they really should have just stayed back and used the Drones on him, like they do to all terrorists.
Mr. Dorner Suppoter
Dorner Supporter
The Manifesto define and specified the prior facts before actions of warfare began. C is a warrior. The false allegation that he murdered civilians is not true. Pleased investigate the evidence. All civilians were not killed by him. Law enforcers set him up.