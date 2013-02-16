New Details Emerge About Christopher Dorner’s Cache of Weapons

SAN BERNARDINO (KTLA) – San Bernardino County sheriffs have released new detailed information about the huge cache of weapons that rogue ex-cop Christopher Dorner had at his disposal prior to his death.

Led by San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon, authorities showcased assault weapons, a sniper rifle, large caliber ammunition, smoke bombs, silencers, and even one rifle bearing the word ‘Vengeance,’ all allegedly belonging to Dorner.

The Riverside County Coroner says Dorner died of a single gunshot to the head, and that evidence suggests the gunshot was self-inflicted.

A single gunshot was heard from inside the vacant cabin in Seven Oaks near Big Bear where Dorner hid, following an intense gun battle with San Bernardino County sheriffs on Tuesday (Feb. 12).

That gun battle ultimately took the life of San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective Jeremiah MacKay, and injured deputy Alex Collins. Collins is expected to recover.

Police had used powerful tear gas to extract Dorner, and had bulldozed the walls of the cabin in an attempt to put an end to his reign of terror.

The standoff ended with the cabin burning to the ground in a huge fireball.

Though questions arose as to whether sheriff’s deputies started the fire on purpose while Dorner hid inside, San Bernardino County Sheriff insisted otherwise.

“It was not on purpose,” McMahon said. “We did not intentionally burn down that cabin to get Mr. Dorner out.”

More questions arose as to how Dorner had earlier hidden in a different cabin in Big Bear, just a stone’s throw from the command center where police were posted.

But law enforcement spokesmen say they had previously approached the cabin, had knocked, and receiving no answer and seeing no forced entry, they thought the scene was clear. Authorities say they followed police protocol.