Man Sought in Deadly Montebello Stabbing

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KTLA) — Montebello police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Authorities want to question 51-year-old Emilio Martinez, after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 600 block of N. 20th Street.

Someone doing a welfare check at the home found the body Wednesday night, according to Lt. Holly Francisco.

The victim is described as being in her sixties, but she has not been identified. It’s not known how long she had been dead.

Martinez lived at the house, according to police, but his relationship to the victim remains unclear.

Police also say the victim’s car is missing. It is a 2000 burgundy, four-door Dodge Stratus with the license plate number 4JMC641.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division.