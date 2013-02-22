Clint Eastwood Latest “Swatting” Victim

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Clint Eastwood is the latest victim of a celebrity “swatting” hoax, according to authorities.
Police responded to his Los Angeles home this week after a relay service called 911, reporting a shooting and multiple men armed with assault weapons.
Officers arrived and found no evidence of anything amiss.
It remains unclear if anyone was home at the time of the prank.
The incident is the latest in a strong of so-called “swatting” hoaxes involving celebrities.
The term “swatting” refers to making bogus 911 calls in order to elicit an urgent police response, sometimes including SWAT teams.
Past targets have included Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Tom Cruise and Chris Brown.
A 12-year-old boy was recently charged in connection with an incident at Ashton Kutcher’s home last October.
7 comments
Daisy may
roger, are you at it again !!!
guest
hello
guest
wow thats neat I can make a comment just by typing in guest ,thank you ktla
ADRI
WOW KIDS NOW A DAYS ARE TAKING PRANK CALLS TO ANOTHER LEVEL…. COME PEOPLE KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR KIDS.
Original OG
His chair probally called.
Higgs
They should stop
hemina
Good news :D