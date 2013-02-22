Fundraiser for Fallen Deputy to be Held at Yucaipa Dairy Queen

Posted 11:22 AM, February 22, 2013, by and , Updated at 11:23AM, February 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

deputy-mackayYUCAIPA, Calif. (KTLA) — Thousands of family, friends and law enforcement officers paid their last respects to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah MacKay Thursday.

Today, a special fundraiser is being held for the detective’s family.

The event will be held at the Yucaipa Dairy Queen on Yucaipa Boulevard and 5th Street.

The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 comments

  • blake

    I saw the entire memorial on ktla5. it was very heart wrenching and sobering to remember that every day, courageous and good cops put themselves in harms way to protect the public from psychos and predators. Please provide a mailing address or website so I can contribute to his wife and kids. Rest in peace my brother in Christ… you have fulfilled your purpose in this life and have touched tens of thousands of souls. While all of your loved ones will miss you and always hold you dear to their hearts, they will always be proud to have felt your genuine love and gusto for life. Rest in peace….j

    Reply
    • Deena E

      You may make donations to:

      Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Team (SEAT)
      501 (c) (3) organization #26-1788007

      Send to:
      Kari Tesselaar
      Sheriff’s Executive Staff
      655 East Third Street
      San Bernardino, CA 92415

      Checks may be made payable to SEAT
      In the memo line you can list The MacKay Family

      Reply
      • CommonSensed

        how long are you accepting donations until? i have been waiting for a check to arrive, just found out it wont be here until the 8th or later :/

        Reply
    • CommonSensed

      maybe if you grew up and treated others with respect and honesty, you would not find yourself feeling as such. Problem with most of today's youth and younger generation, want everything on a silver platter without earning it, respect even.

      Reply
    • CM98

      Looking at your screen name "nolikethepolice" I will go ahead and assume you are a drop out with no job and no morals – so tell your parents great job raising you! Hopefully you never need a cop to save your sorry ass!!

      Reply