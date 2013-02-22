Fundraiser for Fallen Deputy to be Held at Yucaipa Dairy Queen

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KTLA) — Thousands of family, friends and law enforcement officers paid their last respects to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah MacKay Thursday.
Today, a special fundraiser is being held for the detective’s family.
The event will be held at the Yucaipa Dairy Queen on Yucaipa Boulevard and 5th Street.
The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
a-dude
everybody is claiming the million dollars. why not dived it for the kids of the fallen officers? not wives not relatives. their kids.
blake
I saw the entire memorial on ktla5. it was very heart wrenching and sobering to remember that every day, courageous and good cops put themselves in harms way to protect the public from psychos and predators. Please provide a mailing address or website so I can contribute to his wife and kids. Rest in peace my brother in Christ… you have fulfilled your purpose in this life and have touched tens of thousands of souls. While all of your loved ones will miss you and always hold you dear to their hearts, they will always be proud to have felt your genuine love and gusto for life. Rest in peace….j
Chuck Ewing
How to donate ? I live 100+ miles away and do not drive ???
gavinq
if your in CALI 20th – 25th i believe a portion of your bill at California Pizza Kitchen will go towards the family
Deena E
You may make donations to:
Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Team (SEAT)
501 (c) (3) organization #26-1788007
Send to:
Kari Tesselaar
Sheriff’s Executive Staff
655 East Third Street
San Bernardino, CA 92415
Checks may be made payable to SEAT
In the memo line you can list The MacKay Family
CommonSensed
how long are you accepting donations until? i have been waiting for a check to arrive, just found out it wont be here until the 8th or later :/
nolikethepolice
I do not like the police. they treat everybody like shit. good cop=dead cop
CommonSensed
maybe if you grew up and treated others with respect and honesty, you would not find yourself feeling as such. Problem with most of today's youth and younger generation, want everything on a silver platter without earning it, respect even.
Dnn Mnn
Idiot! Your probably a felon/ex con . Shove your crappy attitude where the sun don't shine.
CM98
Looking at your screen name "nolikethepolice" I will go ahead and assume you are a drop out with no job and no morals – so tell your parents great job raising you! Hopefully you never need a cop to save your sorry ass!!
white power
I thin’k my taxes is enough they have insurance they know the danger of the job.