Fundraiser for Fallen Deputy to be Held at Yucaipa Dairy Queen

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KTLA) — Thousands of family, friends and law enforcement officers paid their last respects to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah MacKay Thursday.

Today, a special fundraiser is being held for the detective’s family.

The event will be held at the Yucaipa Dairy Queen on Yucaipa Boulevard and 5th Street.

The fundraiser begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.