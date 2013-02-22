Travel Show- Chris Erskine, LA Times Deputy Travel Editor

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with a preview of the 15th Annual Los Angeles Travel Show this weekend, February 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gayle spoke with Chris Erskine about what to expect at the convention and travel tips, including how to get through LAX easily.

Event organizers say the travel show is the largest weekend-long travel show for consumers and professionals in the western U.S. that’s geared toward adventure seekers of all kinds.

The travel show is an “all-inclusive” getaway in itself, with activities such as a zip line, rock wall and bubble rollers, a Wildlife Experience animal show and souvenir photos included with admission. Cruise Planners and CP Vacations, American Express Travel Representatives, will be on site ready to create itineraries and book travel, while the U.S. Department of State will be providing passport services.

The Los Angeles Times Travel Show is produced in collaboration with MSE Management and IMG Worldwide. Tickets are $8 in advance (use code “LATPR”) or $10 at the door. Children aged 16 and below admitted free when accompanied by an adult. For tickets, a schedule of events, and more information, visit the LA Times Travel Show website, check out the event page on Facebook, or follow the official event twitter account from the LA Times.

For more information, contact:

This weekend, February 23rd and 24th, 2013

L.A. Times Travel Show

$10 at the door/ $8 in advance (use code “LATPR”)

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.