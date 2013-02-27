O.C. Smash-and-Grab Burglars Strike Again

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — Police in Orange County are searching for some smash-and-grab burglars responsible for a rash of recent break-ins.

The most recent burglaries happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at a strip mall on Orangethorpe Avenue in Buena Park.

That’s where thieves smashed the windows of a barber shop and a dental office.

A television was taken from one of the businesses, along with various other items, according to police.

The break-ins happened just hours after three businesses were targeted at the Brickyard Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue in Orange.

Police say that two beauty supply stores, including a wig shop, and another dental office were targeted around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of dollars worth of wigs were taken from Jin’s Wig and Salon, and computer equipment worth thousands was taken from Cosmo Prof Salon Center.

The estimated value of the items taken from Russell Walls Dentistry was not immediately clear.