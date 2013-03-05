Free Rides to Polls in Bell, Cudahy

Residents in the cities of Bell and Cudahy are getting free bus rides on Tuesday in an effort to get out the vote.

Both towns have partnered with transit companies and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder to provide the free rides.

City officials hope the free service will help them shed the stigma of past voter fraud that has plagued both cities.

In Bell, Global Paratransit Inc. will run between 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents should call (855) 441-7433 to schedule a pickup.

And in Cudahy, the Parking Co. of America is running Cudahy Area Rapid Transit (CART) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.