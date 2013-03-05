Free Rides to Polls in Bell, Cudahy

Posted 7:54 AM, March 5, 2013, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Residents in the cities of Bell and Cudahy are getting free bus rides on Tuesday in an effort to get out the vote.

Both towns have partnered with transit companies and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder to provide the free rides.

City officials hope the free service will help them shed the stigma of past voter fraud that has plagued both cities.

In Bell, Global Paratransit Inc. will run between 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents should call (855) 441-7433 to schedule a pickup.

And in Cudahy, the Parking Co. of America is running Cudahy Area Rapid Transit (CART) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • tex2

    Here's another fraud everyone should be aware of – the Amway Tool Scam. Google "Stop The Amway Tool Scam WordPress" for more information, and forward this information to every non-Distributor/IBO you know, so they don't get ripped off.

    Reply