Man Pushing Stroller Shot, Killed in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KTLA) — Police are searching for 2 men wanted in the shooting death of a man pushing a baby stroller on a Pomona street.

It happened a little before 2:30 p.m. Thursday near 9th Street and Hamilton Blvd.

Witnesses say 24-year-old Kelly Burian was walking with a young girl — and both were pushing strollers — when shots rang out.

Burian suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fortunately, none of the children were injured.

There are reports that the gunmen may have been driving a gray Ford Focus.

Police have issued no other details.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Pomona police Homicide Detail at 909-620-2095.