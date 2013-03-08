Mom, Daughters Arrested in Attack on Teacher

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman and her daughters were arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher outside her classroom at a South Los Angeles school.

33-year-old Kiki Lolita Fowler went to John Muir Middle School to set up a meeting with the unidentified teacher, according to L.A. Unified School District officials.

But instead of leaving campus after arraigning an appointment, police say, Fowler and her daughters went to the teacher’s classroom.

The trio allegedly waited in the hallway, ambushing the teacher when she walked out, punching and kicking her.

School security heard screaming and came to the teacher’s aid.

Fowler and one daughter were booked on felony battery on a school campus.

The other daughter was booked on assault with a deadly weapon, the weapon being her feet and hand.

School officials say Fowler was upset with the teacher regarding an issue concerning her daughter, who is a student in the teacher’s classroom.