Mom, Daughters Arrested in Attack on Teacher

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman and her daughters were arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher outside her classroom at a South Los Angeles school.
33-year-old Kiki Lolita Fowler went to John Muir Middle School to set up a meeting with the unidentified teacher, according to L.A. Unified School District officials.
But instead of leaving campus after arraigning an appointment, police say, Fowler and her daughters went to the teacher’s classroom.
The trio allegedly waited in the hallway, ambushing the teacher when she walked out, punching and kicking her.
School security heard screaming and came to the teacher’s aid.
Fowler and one daughter were booked on felony battery on a school campus.
The other daughter was booked on assault with a deadly weapon, the weapon being her feet and hand.
School officials say Fowler was upset with the teacher regarding an issue concerning her daughter, who is a student in the teacher’s classroom.
9 comments
Esco
Like mother like daughter….. kooks.
Way to set an example..
notsomyfriend
Time for the system to school the family.
Rogue1
Thugs.
toomuchnotagain
They will be convicted. Hope school supports her.
vortex360
Definitely animals. I bet they talk on the cell phone every minute of the day and night too.
joaquin44b
Hot Mess, Hood justice!
TheEvilYouDid
Feet and hands…deadly weapons. Who was she? Bruce Lee?
notsomyfriend
Probably contagious S.T.D.
toomuchnotagain
The teacher has my support. Schools should be safe places.