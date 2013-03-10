405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass Reopens Following Construction

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A section of the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway was closed for several hours through the Sepulveda Pass overnight as part of an ongoing improvement project to widen the freeway.

The freeway reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The affected area was along the southbound 405 between the Ventura (101) Freeway and Getty Center Drive.

Some on-ramps and off-ramps began closing as early as 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and some southbound freeway lanes began closing around 11 p.m.

A full southbound freeway closure had been planned for 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 10.

The closure allowed crews to demolish the remaining half of the old Mulholland Bridge.

Also, drivers planning to take the Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp on the southbound 405 Freeway will have to take a detour. The off-ramp closed March 7 and will remain closed for two weeks.

The old ramp will be demolished and a new ramp will be built along the widened stretch of the 405 Freeway.

The reconstructed ramp is slated to open by Friday, March 22.

Commuters will have to take the Santa Monica Boulevard exit eastbound to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.

To see the detour route map, visit www.metro.net.

The new ramps will have higher capacity and be seismically updated.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the reconstructed Wilshire ramp will improve traffic in one of the most congested areas of the city.