Montebello Parking Lot Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

Posted 1:44 PM, March 16, 2013, by and , Updated at 11:27AM, March 17, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTEBELLO (KTLA) — A husband suspected of shooting and killing his wife in a Montebello parking lot turned himself in to authorities.

Arthur Andrade, 29, allegedly shot his wife Soria Esperanza, 24, multiple times in the upper body with a handgun during an argument around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He turned himself in at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, was booked at the Montebello Police Department and charged with murder.

His bail is set at $1 million. The murder weapon and vehicle are still outstanding.

The incident occurred at a Mexican diner where Esperanza worked in the 100 block of W. Washington Boulevard.

Andrade, a resident of Tustin, fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The couple had been separated and authorities had placed a restraining order on Andrade after domestic violence issues had occurred.

Esperanza was a resident of East Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (323) 890-5500.

 

