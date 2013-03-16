Montebello Parking Lot Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

MONTEBELLO (KTLA) — A husband suspected of shooting and killing his wife in a Montebello parking lot turned himself in to authorities.
Arthur Andrade, 29, allegedly shot his wife Soria Esperanza, 24, multiple times in the upper body with a handgun during an argument around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
He turned himself in at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, was booked at the Montebello Police Department and charged with murder.
His bail is set at $1 million. The murder weapon and vehicle are still outstanding.
The incident occurred at a Mexican diner where Esperanza worked in the 100 block of W. Washington Boulevard.
Andrade, a resident of Tustin, fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The couple had been separated and authorities had placed a restraining order on Andrade after domestic violence issues had occurred.
Esperanza was a resident of East Los Angeles.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (323) 890-5500.
5 comments
notsomyfriend
Estranged macho hubby on the loose. Hope they find and off him.
Metapy
Two sides to every story, sad she is no longer able to tell her's. My sympathies to her family.
Esco
Can't anyone have a clean break-up anymore? A broken heart doesn't have to be the end of the world.
notsomyfriend
Sorry to hear we have to support him now. Too bad he didn't have the 'nads to off himself.
bracelet style cartier faux
I saved a pic to library but how to I access it??
bracelet style cartier faux http://www.popularllove.com/