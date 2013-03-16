Montebello Parking Lot Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

MONTEBELLO (KTLA) — A husband suspected of shooting and killing his wife in a Montebello parking lot turned himself in to authorities.

Arthur Andrade, 29, allegedly shot his wife Soria Esperanza, 24, multiple times in the upper body with a handgun during an argument around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He turned himself in at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, was booked at the Montebello Police Department and charged with murder.

His bail is set at $1 million. The murder weapon and vehicle are still outstanding.

The incident occurred at a Mexican diner where Esperanza worked in the 100 block of W. Washington Boulevard.

Andrade, a resident of Tustin, fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The couple had been separated and authorities had placed a restraining order on Andrade after domestic violence issues had occurred.

Esperanza was a resident of East Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (323) 890-5500.