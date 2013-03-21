Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

City Workers Paint Handicapped Space Around Car, Tow it

Posted 9:37 PM, March 21, 2013, by and , Updated at 08:58AM, March 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Security footage shows city workers drawing the lines for a handicapped space around a legally parked vehicle.

handi-cap-towWithin minutes a tow truck arrives and the driver returns to an empty spot.

A city representative accused the driver of lying, then and said she owed $360 in fees.

The driver did some investigating of her own and building with a security camera aimed directly at the new parking spot.

Once the video went viral, the municipality canceled the ticket.

And the mayor of Tel Aviv even apologized, promising it would never happen again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments