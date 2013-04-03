Sean Diddy Combs is Latest ‘Swatting’ Target

TOLUCA LAKE, Calif. — Sean Combs’ Toluca Lake home was the latest target of “swatting” after a prankster reported a fake assault with deadly weapon Wednesday at the $5-million mansion.

Lt. Andy Neiman said Combs’ residence was targeted by a swatting prankster who made a call to authorities. The department will pursue those responsible for criminal charges, he said.

Multiple police cruisers responded to the large home shortly after 11 a.m. but found nothing unusual at the location. Sources said Combs was not home at the time of the response.

The number of fake police calls designed to draw heavy armed response has grown so much that California lawmakers are considering implementing harsher penalties for such crimes.

Combs, also known as P. Diddy, joins Chris Brown as a recent victim of swatting. Brown was hit with a false report of domestic violence and a possible shooting at his Hollywood Hills home.

Before that incident, a caller falsely reported shots fired at actor Tom Cruise’s Beverly Hills home.

A 12-year-old boy was recently charged with making false threats about supposed incidents at the homes of Justin Bieber and actor Ashton Kutcher.

Others targeted in swatting incidents in the last year include “The X Factor” judge Simon Cowell, singer Miley Cyrus and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

-Los Angeles Times