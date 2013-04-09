Hack n’ Smack Golf Tournament- Celebrities Hitting The Green

Posted 10:04 AM, April 9, 2013, by and , Updated at 10:05AM, April 9, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Allie Mac Kay was live from El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana with a preview of the 10th annual Hack n’ Smack Celebrity Golf Tournament. A few of the celebrities who will be golfing for a cause joined Allie.

10th Annual Hack n’ Smack, Kerry Daveline Memorial, Celebrity Golf Classic at El Caballero Country Club on Monday, April 15th, 2013.  The event kicks off at 11:00am with a shotgun start.
Created by founder/co-host Kevin E. West and Presented by The Actors’ Network. The annual tournament benefits the U.C.I. Dept. of Dermatology to uphold the memory and spirit of friend and actor, Kerry Daveline.  Since 2004, the tournament has garnered top support and was named one of the Top Ten Celebrity Golf Tournaments in Southern California by Southland Golf Magazine.

The event includes breakfast, lunch from the world famous Pink’s Hot Dogs, with on course vendors: Asombroso Tequila, PlayMyBall.com, Anheuser-Busch, Pama/Hpnotiq Awards Dinner bartenders plus live entertainment by The Beach Toys with tournament co-host, Michael Moynahan and a special performance by David Paich (Toto Band).

10th Annual Hack n’ Smack, Kerry Daveline Memorial, Celebrity Classic

-Benefitting the U.C.I. Department of Dermatology for Melanoma Research

-Monday, April 15

-9am check-in & 11am shotgun start

