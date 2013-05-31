Tornado Emergency Issued for Oklahoma City, Twister-Ravaged Moore — Chris Wolfe Reports

Posted 7:04 PM, May 31, 2013, by and , Updated at 10:27PM, May 31, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Thousands of people in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, including the twister-ravaged community of Moore, were scrambling for shelter on Friday after the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for the area.
At least two tornadoes reportedly touched down, one southwest of the suburb of Bethany and another north of Union City, according to the National Weather Service.
