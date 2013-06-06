Eric Garcetti joined us this morning to talk about plans for his transition into office and his first projects he will work on as mayor. Mayor-elect Garcetti has setup a website for residents to apply for jobs with the Mayor, commission appointments, or share their ideas. To see a schedule of Garcetti’s upcoming events, click here.
L.A. Mayor-Elect Eric Garcetti Talks Transition Into Office
