L.A. Mayor-Elect Eric Garcetti Talks Transition Into Office

Posted 9:22 AM, June 6, 2013, by and , Updated at 10:44AM, June 6, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Eric Garcetti joined us this morning to talk about plans for his transition into office and his first projects he will work on as mayor. Mayor-elect Garcetti has setup a website for residents to apply for jobs with the Mayor, commission appointments, or share their ideas. To see a schedule of Garcetti’s upcoming events, click here.

