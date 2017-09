This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Los Angeles City Council moved toward banning single-use plastic bags on Tuesday. The Council voted 11-1 in favor of a proposed ordinance authored by Councilman Paul Koretz. Filed in: News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email