Man Arrested on Roof of Rihanna’s Pacific Palisades Home

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KTLA) — A man was charged on Tuesday with trespassing at the home of Grammy-winning singer Rihanna.

Robert Melanson, 26, was taken into custody Monday night after private security guards spotted him on the roof of Rihanna’s Pacific Palisades home, according to arresting officers.

The guards held Melanson until officers arrived.

Rihanna was not at home at the time of the incident, police said.

This is not the first time officers have been called to the singer’s home.

In April, a caller reported gunshots inside the house.

Back in February, a man pleaded guilty to breaking into Rihanna’s home and sleeping in a bed he thought was hers.