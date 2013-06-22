Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted 8:44 AM, June 22, 2013, by and , Updated at 09:38AM, June 22, 2013
Jamie Masada from the Laugh Factory stopped by the KTLA Morning News to chat about the Laugh Factory’s Annual Comedy Camp Tryouts.

The camp provides a safe haven for at risk or underprivileged children, and inspires them to turn negative energy into something positive.

The camp is free and lasts ten weeks. The tryouts are held on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Laugh Factory on Sunset.

Children aged 9-16 are eligible to try out. The children will get to meet famous comedians, learn skills to build self confidence, and laugh a lot.

