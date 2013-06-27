No Alcohol, Drugs Involved in Deadly Newport Crash

Posted 7:42 PM, June 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:00AM, June 28, 2013
newport-crash

Newport Beach crash scene

IRVINE, Calif. (KTLA) — A toxicology report showed no sign of drugs or alcohol in the system of the driver in a Memorial Day crash that killed five Irvine teenagers.

Abdulrahman M. Alyahyan, 17, was  sober when he lost control of his 2008 Infiniti sedan, according to the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

It appeared that Alyahyan was driving down Jamboree Road at a very high rate of speed when he hit the center divider and slammed into a tree, police said.

The car hit the tree with such force that it split in half and caught fire, according to Kathy Lowe, of the Newport Beach Police Department.

Four people were ejected from the car and died immediately, Lowe said.

Another person who ended up in the back half of the car died at the hospital.

The passengers were identified as Nozad Al Hamawendi, 17, Cecilia D. Zamora, 17, and sisters Aurora C. Cabrera, 16, and Robin A. Cabrera, 17.

