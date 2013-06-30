“Gayle On The Go” For Sunday, June 30

Gayle Anderson gives us a preview of some events and activities taking place around Los Angeles this weekend.

Sunday

Festival of Brides: The Upscale Bridal Show

Ritz-Carlton

Marina Del Rey

www.festivalofbrides.com

Thinking about getting married? Then mosey on over to the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey for the Festival of Brides. Event organizers describe this as your one-stop show for wedding planning.

Sunday

BET Experience

L.A. Live

Downtown Los Angeles

www.bet.com

The music extravaganza wraps up Sunday with the B-E-T Awards, hosted by comedian Chris Tucket. This is the first time ever the nationally televised event has taken place in Los Angeles.

June is Adopt-a-Cat Month

866 242 1877

www.americanhumane.org

June is coming to an end as so is the American Humane Association’s “Adopt-a-Cat” month. To learn if you have what it takes to be a cat parent, visit the American Human Association’s website for a their top ten checklist.

Free!

Sunday @ 3pm

Rock The 4th Festival and Fireworks

East Los Angeles Civic Center

4801 East Third Street

Los Angeles

Celebrate the fourth of July early! Celebrate today, Sunday, at the “Rock the 4th Festival and Fireworks and Food event FREE at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.

Sunday @ 9am

2013 San Gabriel Valley Bike Train

Legg Lake

www.bikesgv.org

All aboard for the San Gabriel Valley Bike Train! This community bike ride families, friends, and neighbors along the Emerald Necklace, the San Gabriel River, and Rio Hondo Bike Paths. Free bike safety and repair services are available.

Sunday @ 8am

Free HIV Rapid Testing

Crenshaw Christian Center

7901 South Vermont Avenue

Los Angeles

www.cdrewu.edu

Free H-I-V rapid testing is available this morning courtesy Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals. You can learn your HIV status immediately. Gift cards will be given to folks who stop by to take an HIV rapid test. If the result is positive, you will be referred immediately to local treatment clinics.

Sunday @ Noon

Day of the Ancestors

Festival of Masks

Leimert Park ArtWalk

4343 Leimert Boulevard

Los Angeles

www.lacommons.org

Don your mask and chant, drum and dance as part of the Leimert Park Artwalk and the Day of the Ancestors

Festival of Masks. Event organizers with L.A. Commons suggest we bring photos of our own ancestors to carry during the procession. After the parade, enjoy local cuisine, music, and mask making.

Sunday @ 2:30 p.m.

It’s a Musical Worlds

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

1345 West First Street

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

www.bobbakermarionettes.com

This is “Bob Baker’s It’s A Musical World!” The world famous Bob Baker Marionettes, want you to join Candy Dandy, Chili Dog, and more than one-hundred of Bob Baker’s whimsical creations as they lead you on a wondrous journey with many magical stops along the way. After the hour long production, meet the puppeteers and have refreshments in the famous Party Room.

Sunday

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Take an historic ride in Soviet dictator’s Josef Stalin’s limousine at the Automobilie Driving Museum in El Segundo. This is the only museum in world where you can do this on Sundays. Also, learning about the more than one-hundred classic cars inside the museum. By the way, admission is FREE, but donations are appreciated to keep this hidden jewel in El Segundo open and operating.



Sunday!

Operation Splash

Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks

3401 Riverside Drive

Los Angeles 323

906 7953

www.laparks.org

What do you mean you cannot swim? Register for OPERATION SPLASH! It’s a free program teaching children and adults in low income areas the basics of water safety and swimming skills.

Hot Summer Toys 2013

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

Time to Play Magazine

www.TimeToPlayMag.com

And, it’s officially summer! That means it’s time to play! So, let’s play with this summer’s popular toys on the TIME TO PLAY list of toys from Toy Guy Chris Byrne. On this year’s list, everything from low tech to high tech items. To get the toy list visit the website “timetopaymag.com”

Saturday @ 10 am

Summer Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

www.sawdustartfestival.org

And, here’s another sign of summer. More than two-hundred Laguna Beach artists are waiting for you at Summer Sawdust Festival. During the three month art event, find variety of one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, jewelry and other treasures.

