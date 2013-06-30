“Gayle On The Go” For Sunday, June 30

Gayle Anderson gives us a preview of some events and activities taking place around Los Angeles this weekend.
Sunday
Festival of Brides: The Upscale Bridal Show
Ritz-Carlton
Marina Del Rey
www.festivalofbrides.com
Thinking about getting married? Then mosey on over to the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey for the Festival of Brides. Event organizers describe this as your one-stop show for wedding planning.
Sunday
BET Experience
L.A. Live
Downtown Los Angeles
www.bet.com
The music extravaganza wraps up Sunday with the B-E-T Awards, hosted by comedian Chris Tucket. This is the first time ever the nationally televised event has taken place in Los Angeles.
June is Adopt-a-Cat Month
866 242 1877
www.americanhumane.org
June is coming to an end as so is the American Humane Association’s “Adopt-a-Cat” month. To learn if you have what it takes to be a cat parent, visit the American Human Association’s website for a their top ten checklist.
Free!
Sunday @ 3pm
Rock The 4th Festival and Fireworks
East Los Angeles Civic Center
4801 East Third Street
Los Angeles
Celebrate the fourth of July early! Celebrate today, Sunday, at the “Rock the 4th Festival and Fireworks and Food event FREE at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.
Sunday @ 9am
2013 San Gabriel Valley Bike Train
Legg Lake
www.bikesgv.org
All aboard for the San Gabriel Valley Bike Train! This community bike ride families, friends, and neighbors along the Emerald Necklace, the San Gabriel River, and Rio Hondo Bike Paths. Free bike safety and repair services are available.
Sunday @ 8am
Free HIV Rapid Testing
Crenshaw Christian Center
7901 South Vermont Avenue
Los Angeles
www.cdrewu.edu
Free H-I-V rapid testing is available this morning courtesy Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals. You can learn your HIV status immediately. Gift cards will be given to folks who stop by to take an HIV rapid test. If the result is positive, you will be referred immediately to local treatment clinics.
Sunday @ Noon
Day of the Ancestors
Festival of Masks
Leimert Park ArtWalk
4343 Leimert Boulevard
Los Angeles
www.lacommons.org
Don your mask and chant, drum and dance as part of the Leimert Park Artwalk and the Day of the Ancestors
Festival of Masks. Event organizers with L.A. Commons suggest we bring photos of our own ancestors to carry during the procession. After the parade, enjoy local cuisine, music, and mask making.
Sunday @ 2:30 p.m.
It’s a Musical Worlds
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
1345 West First Street
Los Angeles
213 250 9995
www.bobbakermarionettes.com
This is “Bob Baker’s It’s A Musical World!” The world famous Bob Baker Marionettes, want you to join Candy Dandy, Chili Dog, and more than one-hundred of Bob Baker’s whimsical creations as they lead you on a wondrous journey with many magical stops along the way. After the hour long production, meet the puppeteers and have refreshments in the famous Party Room.
Sunday
Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
www.automobiledrivingmuseum.org
Take an historic ride in Soviet dictator’s Josef Stalin’s limousine at the Automobilie Driving Museum in El Segundo. This is the only museum in world where you can do this on Sundays. Also, learning about the more than one-hundred classic cars inside the museum. By the way, admission is FREE, but donations are appreciated to keep this hidden jewel in El Segundo open and operating.
Sunday!
Operation Splash
Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks
3401 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles 323
906 7953
www.laparks.org
What do you mean you cannot swim? Register for OPERATION SPLASH! It’s a free program teaching children and adults in low income areas the basics of water safety and swimming skills.
Hot Summer Toys 2013
Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy
Time to Play Magazine
www.TimeToPlayMag.com
And, it’s officially summer! That means it’s time to play! So, let’s play with this summer’s popular toys on the TIME TO PLAY list of toys from Toy Guy Chris Byrne. On this year’s list, everything from low tech to high tech items. To get the toy list visit the website “timetopaymag.com”
Saturday @ 10 am
Summer Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
www.sawdustartfestival.org
And, here’s another sign of summer. More than two-hundred Laguna Beach artists are waiting for you at Summer Sawdust Festival. During the three month art event, find variety of one-of-a-kind arts, crafts, jewelry and other treasures.
