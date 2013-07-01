Woman Who Lost 4 Limbs to Meningitis Speaks Out

ORANGE, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman who lost all four of her limbs after contracting meningococcal meningitis spoke about her long road to recovery Monday.

Kaitlyn Dobrow, once given just a week to live, recently celebrated her 19th birthday with family and friends at UC Irvine Medical Center.

“I love them to death, especially my mom, my dad and my best friend. I cherish them because they have never given up on me,” Dobrow said.

Dobrow, then 18, awoke with a bad headache back in February and couldn’t get out of bed.

Her mother saw what looked like bruising spreading throughout her body just below the skin.

Dowbrow was rushed to the hospital and was eventually transferred to UCI Medical Center.

Because of the disease, Kaitlyn had to have all four of her limbs amputated.

Health officials warned parents to be aware of the deadly disease, which is easily preventable by vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children be vaccinated for the first time at age 11 or 12, followed by a booster at age 16.

Dobrow’s recovery was going very well, according to doctors.

When asked what she thought she would be doing 10 years from now. Dowbrow said she was planning to be married and have children.

A fundraising page was created for Kaitlyn.

If you would like to help, log onto: https://www.giveforward.com/fundraiser/8vl2/care-for-kaitlyn-dobrow