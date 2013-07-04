Police Increase Patrols in Hermosa Beach for July 4th

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — Tens of thousands of revelers gathered Thursday on the Strand, a popular beach promenade in Hermosa Beach and they were met by an increased police presence compared to last Fourth of July.

The number of officers patrolling the area was tripled, according to Lt. Tom Thompson of the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

“We’ll have 100 law enforcement down here,” including 50 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, he said.

In 2012, Independence Day celebrations in Hermosa Beach were marred by fistfights on the sand and public intoxication at overcrowded beach houses.

