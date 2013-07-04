Parade-Goers Line the Streets of Pacific Palisades

Posted 6:37 PM, July 4, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:23PM, July 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KTLA) — A half-mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard was lined with lawn chairs and closed to traffic Thursday for Pacific Palisades’ beloved Fourth of July parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back to 1948, was expected to attract 20,000 people.

Visitors and local residents, many dressed in patriotic regalia, were seen crowding the route Thursday afternoon in anticipation of the parade’s scheduled kickoff at 2 p.m.

