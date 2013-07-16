A local musician is home safe tonight after a frightening ordeal. He says he was kidnapped right in front of his house and driven to Tijuana where he was robbed.
Local Musician Safe After Being Abducted, Robbed — Doug Kolk Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
