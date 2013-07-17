Woman Accused of Trying to Run Down Officer at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman allegedly tried to run down an officer with her SUV at John Wayne Airport Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Rebecca McLaughlin

The incident happened on the second level of an airport parking structure after a sheriff’s special officer went to investigate a strange noise.

A witness pointed the officer in the direction of a vehicle that may have been involved in a crash.

That’s when the vehicle, allegedly driven by Rebecca McLaughlin, backed up, and then accelerated toward the officer.

The officer was knocked onto the hood of the car, but was able to climb off and then arrest the suspect.

McLaughlin was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Drugs or alcohol were not considered to be a factor, and there was no threat to the airport, according to authorities.

It was unclear what McLaughlin was doing at the airport.

