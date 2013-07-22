As she moved from the emotion of her earlier testimony to specifics Monday, Michael Jackson’s mother come across as a contentious and forgetful 83-year-old who contradicted herself while trying to defend her son.
Jackson’s Mother Contentious, Forgetful on Stand in Wrongful Death Trial — Glen Walker Reports
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
