Officer Who Released Photos of Boston Bombing Suspect Stripped of Badge and Gun

BOSTON (KTLA) — A Massachusetts State Police sergeant was stripped of his badge and gun Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation into his unauthorized release of photos of one of the Boston bombing suspects in response to a Rolling Stone magazine cover.

Boston magazine published the images last week, along with a story quoting Sgt. Sean Murphy.

The Rolling Stone magazine was “an insult” to the victims of the April terror attack because it didn’t portray Dzhokhar Tsarnaev the right way, Murphy told the magazine.

In response, Murphy provided Boston Magazine with with grittier pictures taken in the hours after the bombing.

The pictures included an image of Tsarnaev during his capture with his face buried in his arm and what appears to be a red laser trained on his head.

Murphy was suspended for a day and then placed on restrictive duty, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

A panel of three state police commissioned officers would determine how the sergeant would be disciplined, Procopio said.

CNN contributed to this report.