Manhattan Beach Benefit Raises Money for Families Affected by Cancer

Posted 8:42 PM, July 27, 2013, by and , Updated at 09:09PM, July 27, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — The theme for the night was overwhelmingly white on Saturday at the “White Light, White Night” charity dinner benefiting families affected by cancer.

The annual event raised money for the Walk With Sally organization, which provides mentors for children whose parent or sibling is battling cancer.

The charity also helps affected families with finances and provides scholarships.

Walk With Sally held a charity dinner in Manhattan Beach benefiting families affected by cancer.

Walk With Sally was founded by Nick Arquette, whose own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while he was a young teenager.

The single mother lost her battle with the disease when Arquette was 16 years old.

Arquette was confused and lonely during his mother’s illness and wished he had someone to talk to, he told KTLA reporter Mary Beth McDade.

For more information about the charity, click onto WalkWithSally.org.

