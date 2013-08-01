Help KTLA, Salvation Army, Lucy Pet Foundation Assist Residents and Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Crawfish Festival- How To Eat Crawfish

Allie Mac Kay was live in Long Beach with a preview of the 20th Annual Long Beach Crawfish Festival. She talks with a festival chef who shows us the proper way to eat a crawfish.

20th Annual Long Beach Crawfish Festival
August 3-4, 2013, Rainbow Lagoon

Saturday, August 3rd:  12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday,  August 4th:   12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

New Orleans comes to Southern California! It’s the 20th Annual Long Beach Crawfish Festival. Serving seasoned Cajun Crawfish dinners, prepared to mouth-watering perfection in the world’s largest crawfish pots. Crawfish meals include succulent red baby potatoes, buttery corn on the cob and creamy, delectable remoulade dipping sauce.

Live entertainment mixes the best Cajun, Brazilian, Zydeco, and New Orleans-style jazz music.

For tickets and information, visit the Long Beach Crawfish Festival website here.

